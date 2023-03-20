Adani Group says engaging with financial institutions over Mundra petchem project1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 07:56 PM IST
Adani Group has put major equipment procurement and site construction activities on hold, pending a ‘financial closure’ by lenders, a spokesperson for the group said in a statement
BENGALURU : Adani Group said, on Monday, its engagement with financial institutions over a petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat was still ongoing.
