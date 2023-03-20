Home / Companies / Adani Group says engaging with financial institutions over Mundra petchem project
Adani Group says engaging with financial institutions over Mundra petchem project
1 min read.07:56 PM ISTNallur Sethuraman, Reuters
Adani Group has put major equipment procurement and site construction activities on hold, pending a ‘financial closure’ by lenders, a spokesperson for the group said in a statement
BENGALURU :Adani Group said, on Monday, its engagement with financial institutions over a petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat was still ongoing.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BENGALURU :Adani Group said, on Monday, its engagement with financial institutions over a petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat was still ongoing.
The company clarified after Press Trust of India reported on Sunday that the embattled group had suspended work on the ₹34,900 crore ($4.23 billion) Green PVC project after the Hindenburg short seller report.
The company clarified after Press Trust of India reported on Sunday that the embattled group had suspended work on the ₹34,900 crore ($4.23 billion) Green PVC project after the Hindenburg short seller report.