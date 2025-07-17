Adani Group sells 20% stake in AWL Agri Business to Wilmar for ₹7,150 crore

Adani Group announced the sale of a 20 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd to Wilmar International, Singapore, for ₹275 per share, totalling up to ₹7,150 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Gautam Adani led conglomerate on Thursday informed that Adani Commodities LLP (ACL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd and Lence have entered into an agreement, where, "Lence has agreed to purchase, and ACL has agreed to sell up to a maximum of 259,935,721 equity shares representing up to 20 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of AWL Agri Business Limited (formerly known as Adani Wilmar Limited) held by ACL and not less than 142,964,647 equity shares representing 11 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the AWL, at a price per sale share of an amount of ₹275."

After a 20 per cent sale, Wilmar International has become the majority shareholder in AWL Agri with a 64 per cent stake, surpassing Adani, PTI reported.

In December 2024, the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate announced that it would sell its entire 44 per cent stake in Adani Wilmar to concentrate more on its main infrastructure businesses.

Adani Commodities LLP (ACL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, and Lence Pte Ltd, a Wilmar International subsidiary based in Singapore, signed an agreement in December 2024. They granted each other the right to buy or sell ACL shares in AWL (Adani Wilmar Limited) at a future date, at a mutually agreed-upon price capped at ₹305 per share. Collectively, they held approximately 88 per cent of the company, with each owning 44 per cent.