Adani Group touts cash reserves in bid to calm investors

More than 81% of the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of Adani Group companies came from infrastructure businesses, which generate a steady cash flow, the report showed. Based on a current portfolio of assets worth more than 3.7 trillion rupees, it stands to generate earnings of more than 600 billion rupees, according to the document. Financing is a “conservative" mix of debt and equity, it said. Hindenburg’s Claims US-based Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of accounting fraud and stock manipulation in a Jan. 24 report — allegations the Indian conglomerate denies.

