Adani Group’s Australian coal unit in fix as Aboriginal group files racism complaint, seeks damages

  • A complaint filed against Adani Group by an aboriginal group alleges racism at Bravus Mining and Resources, its Australia coal unit.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated22 Nov 2024, 04:47 PM IST
Adani Group faces allegations of racism and discrimination in Australia.
Adani Group faces allegations of racism and discrimination in Australia.(REUTERS)

A complaint has been filed against Adani Group alleging racism at its Australia coal unit. The complaint was filed by an Aboriginal group at the Human Rights Commission of the country, marking another setback for the ports-to-power conglomerate after the US bribery allegations.

Earlier this week, the Nagana Yarrbayn Wangan & Jagalingou Cultural Custodians in Queensland state alleged serious racial discrimination by the unit, Bravus Mining and Resources in the complaint, reported Reuters.

They alleged that the employees at the unit used to “verbally and physically obstruct and prevent” members of the Aboriginal group from getting springs near Carmichael coal mine of Adani “in order to perform cultural rites and share cultural knowledge”, the report said citing the complaint.

 

Also Read | Sebi investigating if Adani group flouted disclosure rules

“We have endured years of discrimination and vilification from Adani, and we’re not putting up with this anymore," Nagana Yarrbayn Senior Cultural Custodian Adrian Burragubba said in a statement quoted by the report.

"Adani has been on notice about their conduct since our lawyers sent a concerns notice last year, and they refused to take action. Legal recourse is the only answer,” it added.

Allegations ‘wholly rejected’ 

However, the allegation of the group was “wholly rejected”, stating it to be a measure to stop Bravus from sharing their side of the story and “sharing facts with the public about our interactions with him and members of his ‘Family Council’,” the report said, citing a Bravus spokesperson.

 

Also Read | Mint Explainer: What is the US indictment of Gautam Adani all about?

The mine is functioning safely and responsibly according to the laws of Queensland and Australia in partnership with the majority Traditional Owner group for the mining area according to the terms ratified under the Indigenous Land Use Agreements and Cultural Heritage Management Plans for over two years, the report said.

Currently, the company has not received any notification from the Australian Human Rights Commission regarding the complaint, it added.

The Commission was not able to confirm if they had received the complaint till the complainant and respondent acknowledged it publically, the spokesperson added.

 

Also Read | Adani group stocks stage a sharp rebound; Adani Green Energy surges up to 6%

The Aboriginal group is demanding compensation, apology, the removal of offending social media, the withdrawal of media statements and anti-racism and cultural awareness training for directors, managers and employees of the company.

The Carmichael coal mine fought a seven-year campaign by climate activists and Aboriginal groups, after which the first cargo was shipped in December 2021.

Earlier, the US Attorney's Office in New York announced it had indicted Adani Group chair Gautam Adani and seven other executives alleging bribing Indian officials. They claimed that $250 million was given as bribes to Indian officials for getting favourable terms on solar power contracts given to Adani Green Energy Ltd and Azure Power Global Ltd.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 04:47 PM IST
