Adani only billionaire to see net worth rise

Wipro founder Azim Premji saw the sharpest drop in net worth among Indian billionaires, both in absolute and percentage terms: $16 billion, or 39% of his net worth this year. This was followed by HCL Technologies’ Shiv Nadar, whose net worth eroded by $9.9 billion or 30%. Savitri Jindal, the only Indian woman billionaire on the list, lost 5% of her net worth.