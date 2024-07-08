Companies
Adani plans $9 bn capex to kickstart green hydrogen biz
Anirudh Laskar 8 min read 08 Jul 2024, 06:35 AM IST
- Once Adani begins its first production, the group will be hiring specially designed ships for exporting and selling the world’s cheapest green hydrogen and its derivatives to Europe and a few Asian countries.
The Adani group will spend $9 billion to build manufacturing and transportation infrastructure for the first phase of its ambitious green hydrogen venture, pivotal to the conglomerate’s business aspirations and crucial to the world’s third most polluted country’s net-zero transition.
