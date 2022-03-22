Adani Ports cargo volumes touched 300 mt, on course to achieve 500 mt by 2025

In parallel with ramping up its business operations, APSEZ has also significantly delivered on its commitments to sustainability. Energy and emission intensity has been reduced by around 30% from 2016 levels. Electrification of Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs) has been completed, and that of Quay Cranes and Mobile Harbour Cranes is in progress, with 2023 as the target completion year. Diesel-based Internal Transfer Vehicles (ITVs) are being replaced by electric ITVs. The first batch of 100 electric ITVs is likely to arrive in mid-2022 and the total count is expected to cross 400 in 2023. Another green port initiative is a 50% discount on Port Dues, Pilotage and Berth Hire Charges for ships using LNG as a fuel. With enhanced afforestation and several other green measures already underway, APSEZ is well on its way to achieving its target of carbon neutrality by 2025.

