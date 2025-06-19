Adani Power adds Reliance Power’s former unit to its string to acquisitions
Summary
NCLT has approved Adani Power’s ₹4,000 crore resolution plan to acquire Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd.
Adani Power Ltd has inched closer to acquiring the bankrupt Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd, a former subsidiary of Reliance Power Ltd, adding to a list of distressed but strategically located power assets as it strives towards its goal.
