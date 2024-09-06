Adani Power share are down by -0.9%, Nifty down by -0.93%

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹ 644.95 and closed at ₹ 638.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 648 and a low of ₹ 635 during the session.

At 06 Sep 11:04 today, Adani Power shares are trading at price ₹638.1, -0.9% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81375.21, down by -1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹648 and a low of ₹635 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 653.06 10 662.55 20 676.61 50 698.83 100 676.07 300 600.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹653.28, ₹661.42, & ₹666.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹639.63, ₹634.12, & ₹625.98.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Power was -63.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 57.44% .The current P/E of the stock is at 15.72 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 72.71% promoter holding, 0.01% MF holding, & 14.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.02% in march to 0.01% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.91% in march to 14.73% in june quarter.