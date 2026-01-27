Adani Power’s India grid plan gains urgency amid Bangladesh tariff row
Nehal Chaliawala , Varun Sood 6 min read 27 Jan 2026, 05:40 am IST
While Adani's coal-fired plant in Jharkhand's Godda is currently linked only to the Bangladesh grid, the company has received an approval to connect to the Indian grid, too. It had indicated it would be connected to India’s power infrastructure by December 2025, but that hasn’t been completed yet.
MUMBAI : A timely connectivity to the Indian power grid could help Adani Power Ltd offset some of the potential risks to its financials if its $1-billion-a-year power supply deal with Bangladesh sours, after India’s eastern neighbour accused the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate of charging above-market rates.
