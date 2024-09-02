Focus on south, east

In a recent call with Mint, a top Adani group executive had said, "As we already indicated, it's (the JV with Wilmar) an investment we are perfectly happy with. They (Wilmar) are our long-term partners, and this can be a big business. And, whatever we do is as per our plans discussed with Wilmar. We'll facilitate the plans they are also happy with, but otherwise, we are perfectly happy with the investment. As far as planned acquisitions are concerned I'm aware of the investments that Adani Wilmar wants to do."