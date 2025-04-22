Close to its Navi Mumbai airport, Adani is building a jumbo township
Summary
- In the last five years, Adani Realty has sped up acquisitions and launches, coinciding with the housing boom and consolidation. The Panvel project, close to the Navi Mumbai International Airport and modelled on the Shantigram project in Ahmedabad, will be the company's biggest in terms of acreage
Adani Realty is preparing to launch its biggest township project across more than 1,000 acres in Navi Mumbai, where the conglomerate has built a new international airport that opens soon. The mixed-use township will be almost twice as big as Adani's 600-acre Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai, and will come up over the next decade, two people familiar with the plans said.