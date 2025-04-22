Close to its Navi Mumbai airport, Adani is building a jumbo township

A year ago, Adani launched 9 PBR, a premium residential project along Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai's Nerul, with nine high-rise towers. In the last five years, the brand has sped up acquisitions and launches, coinciding with the housing boom and consolidation in the market. Apart from MMR, it now has real estate projects in Pune, Ahmedabad and Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). Its project portfolio totals over 200 million sq. ft, Mint had reported in April 2024, with 130 million sq. ft earmarked for potential future development. Since then, the company's portfolio has expanded further.