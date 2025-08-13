Adani accused of solar cell patent infringement by US-based First Solar
Dipali Banka , Nehal Chaliawala 5 min read 13 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
First Solar’s patent claim puts Adani’s ₹3,000-crore-a-year solar panel exports to the US at risk, even as China tariffs offer India an opening.
An intellectual property rights dispute hangs over the Adani Group’s ₹3,000-crore-a-year solar panel exports to the US after First Solar, the largest American solar cell maker, accused group company Mundra Solar PV Ltd (MSPVL) of patent violation.
