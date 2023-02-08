Adani Total Gas expects to receive 2.2 MT LNG at Dhamra terminal in FY24
Adani Total has a 20-year take-or-pay contract to provide regasification services to state-run Indian Oil Corp for 3 million tonnes of LNG per annum at the Dhamra terminal.
Adani Total Private Ltd expects to receive 2.2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its terminal at Dhamra on India's eastern coast during the year ending March 2024, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
