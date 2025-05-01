Adani TotalEnergies, Jio-bp, JBM eye Fortum's EV charging biz
SummaryAdani TotalEnergies, Jio-bp, and JBM Group are exploring the acquisition of Fortum Oyj's GLIDA EV charging network in India, which has 180 stations. This move follows Fortum's broader strategy to reduce its presence in India.
New Delhi: Finnish state-run energy power utility Fortum Oyj’s efforts to offload a majority stake in its electric vehicle (EV) charging network business in India has zeroed in on three potential suitors–Adani TotalEnergies E-mobility Ltd (ATEL), Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (Jio-bp) and Gurugram-headquartered electric bus manufacturer JBM Group–according to two people aware of the development.