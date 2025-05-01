Adani TotalEnergies, Jio-bp, JBM eye Fortum's EV charging biz

Fortum’s gradual exit from India

Fortum Oyj had earlier announced that it would limit its exposure in India and was evaluating alternatives for its remaining operations in the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. This resulted in gas supply disruption and substantive losses to Fortum's majority-owned Uniper, which was subsequently sold to the German government at a loss of around €6 billion. Also, the Russian Federation confiscated Fortum's Russian plants valued at around €5 billion.