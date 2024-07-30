“It should be in the space of kitchen essentials, ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and also spices, condiments, anything in that space," he said. “In these categories, there are mostly regional players, there are very few national players. Those present nationally, I don't think they have any reason to exit. It is all the local, regional players, with presence in one or two states, those who have grown, but now they can't compete with the multinationals or large companies, so they look at exiting at a fair valuation."