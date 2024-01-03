Adani-Hindenburg case verdict: SC directs SEBI to complete probe in pending cases within 3 months | Top 5 points
Adani-Hindenburg case verdict: SC rejects transfer of Adani fraud case investigation to SIT. The top court also ordered Centre and SEBI to investigate whether the Hindenburg report on short selling violates any laws, and if so, to take appropriate legal action.
Adani-Hindenburg case verdict: The Supreme Court on December 3 pronounced its verdict on a batch of petitions that were filed seeking a court-monitored investigation or CBI probe into the allegations made against Adani Group of companies in the Hindenburg Research report. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra delivered the judgement.