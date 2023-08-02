Ambuja Cements Q1 results: Net profit falls 38% to ₹645 crore; revenue rises 18% YoY1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Ambuja Cement' standalone sales volume in the April-June quarter of FY24 rose to 9.1 million tonnes from 7.4 million tonnes in the same period last-year.
Ambuja Cements, the Adani Group cement manufacturer, reported a standalone net profit of ₹644.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, registering a decline of 38.5% from ₹1,048.78 crore in the year-ago period.
