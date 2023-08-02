Ambuja Cements, the Adani Group cement manufacturer, reported a standalone net profit of ₹644.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, registering a decline of 38.5% from ₹1,048.78 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY24 increased 18.4% to ₹4,729.7 crore from ₹3,998.26 crore, YoY.

Ambuja Cement' standalone sales volume in the April-June quarter of FY24 rose to 9.1 million tonnes from 7.4 million tonnes in the same period last-year.

On a consolidated basis, cement and clinker sales volume during the quarter rose to 15.4 MT from 14.1 MT, YoY.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter rose 38.3% to ₹948.8 crore from ₹686 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 290 basis points (bps) to 20.1% from 17.2%, YoY.

“Our synergies with the Adani Group companies are lowering input costs, which is boosting EBITDA growth. Furthermore, our blueprint of improvements through Group synergies and CAPEX for efficiency and decarbonization whilst creating opportunities, will redefine the cement industry landscape," said Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements.

Kiln fuel cost reduced by 17% from ₹2.49 per ‘000 kCal to ₹2.07 per ‘000 kCal. Fuel cost to be further optimised in future through mix optimisation, the company said.

At 9:45 am, Ambuja Cements shares were trading 0.42% lower at ₹459.65 apiece on the BSE.

