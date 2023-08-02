Hello User
Home/ Companies / Ambuja Cements Q1 results: Net profit falls 38% to 645 crore; revenue rises 18% YoY

Ambuja Cements Q1 results: Net profit falls 38% to 645 crore; revenue rises 18% YoY

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ankit Gohel

  • Ambuja Cement' standalone sales volume in the April-June quarter of FY24 rose to 9.1 million tonnes from 7.4 million tonnes in the same period last-year.

Ambuja Cements' revenue from operations in Q1FY24 increased 18.4% to 4,729.7 crore from 3,998.26 crore, YoY.

Ambuja Cements, the Adani Group cement manufacturer, reported a standalone net profit of 644.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, registering a decline of 38.5% from 1,048.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Ambuja Cements, the Adani Group cement manufacturer, reported a standalone net profit of 644.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, registering a decline of 38.5% from 1,048.78 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations in Q1FY24 increased 18.4% to 4,729.7 crore from 3,998.26 crore, YoY.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY24 increased 18.4% to 4,729.7 crore from 3,998.26 crore, YoY.

Ambuja Cement' standalone sales volume in the April-June quarter of FY24 rose to 9.1 million tonnes from 7.4 million tonnes in the same period last-year.

On a consolidated basis, cement and clinker sales volume during the quarter rose to 15.4 MT from 14.1 MT, YoY.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter rose 38.3% to 948.8 crore from 686 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 290 basis points (bps) to 20.1% from 17.2%, YoY.

Also Read: Adani-owned Ambuja cements to buy majority stake in Sanghi Industries, says report

“Our synergies with the Adani Group companies are lowering input costs, which is boosting EBITDA growth. Furthermore, our blueprint of improvements through Group synergies and CAPEX for efficiency and decarbonization whilst creating opportunities, will redefine the cement industry landscape," said Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements.

Kiln fuel cost reduced by 17% from 2.49 per ‘000 kCal to 2.07 per ‘000 kCal. Fuel cost to be further optimised in future through mix optimisation, the company said.

At 9:45 am, Ambuja Cements shares were trading 0.42% lower at 459.65 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 10:26 AM IST
