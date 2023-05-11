Adani’s Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 07:15 PM IST
'There is no plan to take part at this point,' International Holding spokesman Ahmad Ibrahim said adding that if anything changes, the company will disclose the same to the market as per the governor’s rules and regulations
Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Co., which has invested almost $2 billion in companies owned by Gautam Adani, doesn’t plan to take part in any potential share sales if the Indian billionaire decides to tap equity markets.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×