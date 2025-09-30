Mumbai: Adar Poonawalla, owner of the vaccine maker Serum Institute, is evaluating a deal to buy the Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bengaluru at a valuation of up to $1-1.2 billion, a person directly aware of the development said .

Poonawalla, who also owns a 50% stake in film producer Dharma Productions, is interested in acquiring the entire franchise, rather than just a minority stake, CNBC-TV-18 reported earlier on Tuesday. Bloomberg first reported in June that Diageo was looking to sell its nearly 18-year-old team, but the company then denied the report.

Diageo India declined to comment, and an email to representatives of Adar Poonawalla remained unanswered.

RCB performance

At the upper end, the deal will value Royal Challengers at just over ₹10,600 crore, or more than 20 times the team's revenues. In FY25, Royal Challengers Bengaluru reported revenue from operations of ₹504 crore, a 21% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline, as the team played fewer matches in the men's IPL. Its profit after tax was also over 36% lower at ₹140 crore, accounting for 9% of the total comprehensive income of United Spirits Ltd, owned by Diageo India, as per the company's annual report.

But this year, RCB won its maiden men's IPL title. Influencer agency Qoruz estimated in June that the win made RCB the most valuable IPL franchise, with a brand value exceeding $140 million.

Yet, at 20 times revenue, this is a rich valuation for the team. In March, the Board of Control for Cricket in India cleared Torrent Pharma's bid to acquire a 67% stake in IPL team Gujarat Titans from private equity (PE) firm CVC Capital. The deal valued the team at roughly ₹7,500 crore, which is less than 10x the team's FY24 revenues, worth ₹776 crore.

The Royal Challengers franchise was founded in 2008 by United Spirits Ltd, then chaired by Vijay Mallya, as one of the original IPL teams. Diageo took control of RCB indirectly by acquiring a majority stake in United Spirits, following Mallya's departure amid financial difficulties.

Speculation surrounding the sale of RCB was sparked by Lalit Modi, founder of the IPL, who posted on X to announce that Citibank was advising Diageo India on the sale of the team. Citibank declined to comment.

“Global consumer companies are increasingly monetizing non-core assets to fund buybacks or strengthen balance sheets: recent examples include BAT, Whirlpool and Bata," Abneesh Roy, executive director (research) at brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities, said in a note. “Unlike UNSP, no other large alcohol beverage companies globally own sports franchises; their preferred brand visibility comes via media spots, sponsorships, or surrogate advertising," he added.

Several IPL teams are seeing dealmaking activity this year.

In October last year, Poonawalla's Serene Productions acquired a 50% stake in filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for ₹1,000 crore. In February, Bloomberg reported PE firm RedBird Capital Partners was looking to exit its minority stake in Rajasthan Royals, while last month, VCCircle reported American PE firm Siguler Guff was looking to invest in an IPL team.

Suneera Tandon and Lata Jha contributed to this story.