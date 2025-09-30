Poonawalla may acquire IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru at $1-1.2 bn valuation
Summary
This year, RCB won its maiden men's IPL title. Influencer agency Qoruz estimates that the win made the franchise the most valuable in the cricket league, with a brand value exceeding $140 million
Mumbai: Adar Poonawalla, owner of the vaccine maker Serum Institute, is evaluating a deal to buy the Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bengaluru at a valuation of up to $1-1.2 billion, a person directly aware of the development said.
