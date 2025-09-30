RCB performance

At the upper end, the deal will value Royal Challengers at just over ₹10,600 crore, or more than 20 times the team's revenues. In FY25, Royal Challengers Bengaluru reported revenue from operations of ₹504 crore, a 21% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline, as the team played fewer matches in the men's IPL. Its profit after tax was also over 36% lower at ₹140 crore, accounting for 9% of the total comprehensive income of United Spirits Ltd, owned by Diageo India, as per the company's annual report.