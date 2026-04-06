Mumbai: Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd is in talks to partner with medical device maker Trivitron Healthcare to scale up its investment in MyLab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd and expand the Pune-based diagnostics provider’s operations internationally, said three people familiar with the matter.
Adar Poonawalla to partner with Trivitron to expand MyLab outside India
SummaryThe deal is currently in advanced due diligence stages, and the final contours of the transaction are yet to be decided. Two Trivitron executives are named on the board of the new joint venture.
Mumbai: Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd is in talks to partner with medical device maker Trivitron Healthcare to scale up its investment in MyLab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd and expand the Pune-based diagnostics provider’s operations internationally, said three people familiar with the matter.
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