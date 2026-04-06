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Adar Poonawalla to partner with Trivitron to expand MyLab outside India

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
4 min read6 Apr 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India is in talks to partner with medical device maker Trivitron Healthcare to scale up its investment in MyLab Discovery Solutions.
Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India is in talks to partner with medical device maker Trivitron Healthcare to scale up its investment in MyLab Discovery Solutions.(Mint)
Summary

The deal is currently in advanced due diligence stages, and the final contours of the transaction are yet to be decided. Two Trivitron executives are named on the board of the new joint venture.

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Mumbai: Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd is in talks to partner with medical device maker Trivitron Healthcare to scale up its investment in MyLab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd and expand the Pune-based diagnostics provider’s operations internationally, said three people familiar with the matter.

Mumbai: Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd is in talks to partner with medical device maker Trivitron Healthcare to scale up its investment in MyLab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd and expand the Pune-based diagnostics provider’s operations internationally, said three people familiar with the matter.

Chandra Ganjoo, group chief executive officer at Trivitron; and Gurinder Bir Kaur, associate VP of human resources, have been listed as directors on the board of a new joint venture, Mylab Trivitron Next Gen Technologies, according to a legal filing sourced by Tracxn.

Chandra Ganjoo, group chief executive officer at Trivitron; and Gurinder Bir Kaur, associate VP of human resources, have been listed as directors on the board of a new joint venture, Mylab Trivitron Next Gen Technologies, according to a legal filing sourced by Tracxn.

Also Read | Health makes a quiet entry into IPL ads

The deal is currently in advanced stages of due diligence, and the final contours of the transaction are yet to be decided, said two of the three people quoted earlier.

“A separate entity has been created to get rid of MyLab’s debt and facilitate the investment,” the third person said—all three spoke on the condition of anonymity as details are not public yet.

“Other strategics were also approached for a JV, but MyLab is going with Trivitron as the two have complementary synergies and the talks have actively progressed over the last two months,” the person said, adding that a deal is expected to be signed over the next few days.

Mylab founder Hasmukh Rawal confirmed to Mint in an emailed statement, “We are structuring the JV with Trivitron for better International opportunities in distribution and manufacturing with their global reach and presence, with a focus on high-end technologies of Mylab.”

Trivitron and Serum Institute declined to comment on Mint’s queries.

What Trivitron brings to the table

Mylab will benefit from Trivitron's manufacturing capabilities to bolster its presence in the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) and molecular diagnostics in India and overseas markets. The joint venture plans to leverage Trivitron’s promoter Dr. G.S.K. Velu’s three decades of experience in the healthcare industry in scaling hospital and diagnostics chains.

Also Read | Will health insurance cover LASIK surgery? Here’s what you need to know

Velu, a first-generation entrepreneur, has managed several diagnostic chains and hospitals, in addition to manufacturing and trading medical devices. He also has investments and key positions in Neuberg Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd, Maxivision Eye Hospitals Pvt. Ltd, Apollo Dialysis Pvt. Ltd and Sri Kauvery Medical Care Trichy, among others.

Slow recovery after Covid highs

Set up in 2016 by Rawal and Shailendra Kawade, Mylab is a molecular diagnostic company which develops and commercializes diagnostic kits used in human diagnostics, food safety, agriculture, and veterinary medicine. It offers a cost-effective diagnostic solution for the early detection and monitoring of a wide range of human ailments, including Covid-19, tuberculosis, cancer, genetic disorders, and diseases caused by parasitic, viral, and bacterial infections.

The Poonawalla group holds 49% stake in the company. Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, the promoter of Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, holds 10% stake in Mylab in his personal capacity, and 32.50% is held by the Poonawalla group company Rising Sun Holdings Pvt. Ltd—which, according to a CareEdge ratings report of May 2025, is controlled by Adar Poonawalla.

Mylab’s income and operating margins have declined after the pandemic. Its income declined from about 825 crore in FY21 to around 94 crore in FY23. However, the company has been gradually recovering, reporting an operating revenue of 147 crore in FY24 with a profit of 1.8 crore, according to data sourced by Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs.

Meanwhile, Chennai-based Trivitron group trades in and manufactures medical equipment, devices, and consumables. Established by Velu in 1998, the group has floated several joint ventures with leading global medical equipment manufacturers and healthcare service providers.

Also Read | New safety norms for firecracker makers to avert mishaps

It has a diversified product profile comprising C-arm/X-ray scans, ultrasound, newborn screening, radiation protection apparel, surgical imaging, and ICU products, among others.

Trivitron currently manufactures around 50% of its products, while the remaining are imported and resold in the domestic market. The company also has a presence in Turkey, Finland, the US, and China. About 57% of its consolidated revenues are derived from Asian entities (including India), while the remaining come from other overseas markets, Icra Ltd said in a report in July last year.

In FY25, the company reported revenue of 489.8 crore, up from 440.6 crore a year earlier, the rating firm said. It reported a profit after tax of 2.9 crore compared with a loss of 10.8 crore a year earlier.

The global healthcare market is rapidly expanding, with total expenditure estimated at around $9 trillion, driven by an ageing population, rising chronic disease prevalence, and digital transformation, according to online reports. The sector, encompassing services, products, and technology, is witnessing robust growth, driven by significant investments in AI and digital health, especially in North America and Asia-Pacific.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesAdar Poonawalla to partner with Trivitron to expand MyLab outside India

Adar Poonawalla to partner with Trivitron to expand MyLab outside India

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
4 min read6 Apr 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India is in talks to partner with medical device maker Trivitron Healthcare to scale up its investment in MyLab Discovery Solutions.
Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India is in talks to partner with medical device maker Trivitron Healthcare to scale up its investment in MyLab Discovery Solutions.(Mint)
Summary

The deal is currently in advanced due diligence stages, and the final contours of the transaction are yet to be decided. Two Trivitron executives are named on the board of the new joint venture.

Gift this article

Mumbai: Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd is in talks to partner with medical device maker Trivitron Healthcare to scale up its investment in MyLab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd and expand the Pune-based diagnostics provider’s operations internationally, said three people familiar with the matter.

Mumbai: Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd is in talks to partner with medical device maker Trivitron Healthcare to scale up its investment in MyLab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd and expand the Pune-based diagnostics provider’s operations internationally, said three people familiar with the matter.

Chandra Ganjoo, group chief executive officer at Trivitron; and Gurinder Bir Kaur, associate VP of human resources, have been listed as directors on the board of a new joint venture, Mylab Trivitron Next Gen Technologies, according to a legal filing sourced by Tracxn.

Chandra Ganjoo, group chief executive officer at Trivitron; and Gurinder Bir Kaur, associate VP of human resources, have been listed as directors on the board of a new joint venture, Mylab Trivitron Next Gen Technologies, according to a legal filing sourced by Tracxn.

Also Read | Health makes a quiet entry into IPL ads

The deal is currently in advanced stages of due diligence, and the final contours of the transaction are yet to be decided, said two of the three people quoted earlier.

“A separate entity has been created to get rid of MyLab’s debt and facilitate the investment,” the third person said—all three spoke on the condition of anonymity as details are not public yet.

“Other strategics were also approached for a JV, but MyLab is going with Trivitron as the two have complementary synergies and the talks have actively progressed over the last two months,” the person said, adding that a deal is expected to be signed over the next few days.

Mylab founder Hasmukh Rawal confirmed to Mint in an emailed statement, “We are structuring the JV with Trivitron for better International opportunities in distribution and manufacturing with their global reach and presence, with a focus on high-end technologies of Mylab.”

Trivitron and Serum Institute declined to comment on Mint’s queries.

What Trivitron brings to the table

Mylab will benefit from Trivitron's manufacturing capabilities to bolster its presence in the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) and molecular diagnostics in India and overseas markets. The joint venture plans to leverage Trivitron’s promoter Dr. G.S.K. Velu’s three decades of experience in the healthcare industry in scaling hospital and diagnostics chains.

Also Read | Will health insurance cover LASIK surgery? Here’s what you need to know

Velu, a first-generation entrepreneur, has managed several diagnostic chains and hospitals, in addition to manufacturing and trading medical devices. He also has investments and key positions in Neuberg Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd, Maxivision Eye Hospitals Pvt. Ltd, Apollo Dialysis Pvt. Ltd and Sri Kauvery Medical Care Trichy, among others.

Slow recovery after Covid highs

Set up in 2016 by Rawal and Shailendra Kawade, Mylab is a molecular diagnostic company which develops and commercializes diagnostic kits used in human diagnostics, food safety, agriculture, and veterinary medicine. It offers a cost-effective diagnostic solution for the early detection and monitoring of a wide range of human ailments, including Covid-19, tuberculosis, cancer, genetic disorders, and diseases caused by parasitic, viral, and bacterial infections.

The Poonawalla group holds 49% stake in the company. Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, the promoter of Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, holds 10% stake in Mylab in his personal capacity, and 32.50% is held by the Poonawalla group company Rising Sun Holdings Pvt. Ltd—which, according to a CareEdge ratings report of May 2025, is controlled by Adar Poonawalla.

Mylab’s income and operating margins have declined after the pandemic. Its income declined from about 825 crore in FY21 to around 94 crore in FY23. However, the company has been gradually recovering, reporting an operating revenue of 147 crore in FY24 with a profit of 1.8 crore, according to data sourced by Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs.

Meanwhile, Chennai-based Trivitron group trades in and manufactures medical equipment, devices, and consumables. Established by Velu in 1998, the group has floated several joint ventures with leading global medical equipment manufacturers and healthcare service providers.

Also Read | New safety norms for firecracker makers to avert mishaps

It has a diversified product profile comprising C-arm/X-ray scans, ultrasound, newborn screening, radiation protection apparel, surgical imaging, and ICU products, among others.

Trivitron currently manufactures around 50% of its products, while the remaining are imported and resold in the domestic market. The company also has a presence in Turkey, Finland, the US, and China. About 57% of its consolidated revenues are derived from Asian entities (including India), while the remaining come from other overseas markets, Icra Ltd said in a report in July last year.

In FY25, the company reported revenue of 489.8 crore, up from 440.6 crore a year earlier, the rating firm said. It reported a profit after tax of 2.9 crore compared with a loss of 10.8 crore a year earlier.

The global healthcare market is rapidly expanding, with total expenditure estimated at around $9 trillion, driven by an ageing population, rising chronic disease prevalence, and digital transformation, according to online reports. The sector, encompassing services, products, and technology, is witnessing robust growth, driven by significant investments in AI and digital health, especially in North America and Asia-Pacific.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesAdar Poonawalla to partner with Trivitron to expand MyLab outside India
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