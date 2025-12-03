Address Maker, AIGPL ink ₹200 crore private credit deal to help develop real estate projects, enter Mumbai market
Summary
The credit deal will help property developer Address Maker to support its projects and land acquisition, facilitating growth in Bengaluru and potential expansion into Mumbai's real estate sector.
BENGALURU: Property developer Address Maker has struck a ₹200 crore private credit deal with AI Growth Pvt. Ltd (AIGPL) to help with its projects, purchase of land and plans to enter new markets, top executives of both companies said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story