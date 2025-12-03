Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Companies / Address Maker, AIGPL ink 200 crore private credit deal to help develop real estate projects, enter Mumbai market

Address Maker, AIGPL ink ₹200 crore private credit deal to help develop real estate projects, enter Mumbai market

Madhurima Nandy

The credit deal will help property developer Address Maker to support its projects and land acquisition, facilitating growth in Bengaluru and potential expansion into Mumbai's real estate sector.

Vineet Agrawal, co-founder of AIGPL.
Gift this article

BENGALURU: Property developer Address Maker has struck a 200 crore private credit deal with AI Growth Pvt. Ltd (AIGPL) to help with its projects, purchase of land and plans to enter new markets, top executives of both companies said.

BENGALURU: Property developer Address Maker has struck a 200 crore private credit deal with AI Growth Pvt. Ltd (AIGPL) to help with its projects, purchase of land and plans to enter new markets, top executives of both companies said.

AIGPL, through its affiliate entities, will provide a rolling capital framework to support the Bengaluru-based developer across land acquisition and land aggregation, joint development agreement opportunities and project-related funding needs.

AIGPL, through its affiliate entities, will provide a rolling capital framework to support the Bengaluru-based developer across land acquisition and land aggregation, joint development agreement opportunities and project-related funding needs.

AIGPL, which provides curated capital solutions for companies and structured financing support, has an online bond platform named Jiraaf that is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and a non-banking financial company. For Address Maker, this committed capital arrangement ensures flexible access to funding, enabling the company to strengthen its project pipeline and act on strategic opportunities.

Also Read | Mindspace Business Parks REIT acquires 3 assets from K Raheja Corp for 2,916 cr

“This partnership gives us the financial agility to accelerate our next phase of growth in Bengaluru and marks an important step as we plan to expand in new markets like Mumbai," said Khushru Jijina, chairman of Address Maker.

The real estate company has delivered about 6.7 million sq. ft of residential apartments, villas, commercial spaces and plotted developments in Bengaluru, with an additional 5.2 million sq. ft in the pipeline. It is now exploring redevelopment project opportunities in Mumbai.

Also Read | The 3 crore sweet spot: How Signature Global cracked Gurugram

Capital solutions

India has emerged as one of the most dynamic real estate private credit markets in Asia-Pacific, claiming second position and accounting for 36% of regional fundraising from 2020 to 2024, property advisory Knight Frank said in a recent report. Supported by regulatory reforms, diversified funding structures and sustained demand for flexible financing, the country is expected to contribute 20-25% of the region’s $90-110 billion growth in private credit by 2028.

“It is encouraging to see our holding company and its affiliates extend structured capital solutions to high-quality partners such as Address Maker," said Vineet Agrawal, co-founder of AIGPL.

Also Read | Why one of the biggest builders Birla Estates is chasing old buildings

Private credit in India has expanded, driven by the increased reliance of developers on non-bank capital amid a tighter lending environment. According to the Knight Frank report, the country's private credit landscape is evolving beyond traditional development finance. Structured debt, last-mile funding and special situation funds are playing a larger role in supporting developers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and part of its Long Story team. She writes on real estate, infrastructure and urban issues. She has two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.