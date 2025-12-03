Capital solutions

India has emerged as one of the most dynamic real estate private credit markets in Asia-Pacific, claiming second position and accounting for 36% of regional fundraising from 2020 to 2024, property advisory Knight Frank said in a recent report. Supported by regulatory reforms, diversified funding structures and sustained demand for flexible financing, the country is expected to contribute 20-25% of the region’s $90-110 billion growth in private credit by 2028.