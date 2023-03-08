Adidas slashes dividend as problems mount2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 09:23 PM IST
- Sportswear giant is grappling with a slump in China, a mountain of unsold stock and the end of its Yeezy partnership with Kanye West.
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany—A slump in China and a $6 billion mountain of unsold products are among the challenges facing Adidas AG after a bruising 2022 in which it dumped its chief executive and ended a partnership with rapper Kanye West.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×