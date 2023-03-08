Home / Companies / Adidas slashes dividend as problems mount
Back

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany—A slump in China and a $6 billion mountain of unsold products are among the challenges facing Adidas AG after a bruising 2022 in which it dumped its chief executive and ended a partnership with rapper Kanye West.

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout