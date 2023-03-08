Adidas slashes dividend as problems mount
- Sportswear giant is grappling with a slump in China, a mountain of unsold stock and the end of its Yeezy partnership with Kanye West.
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany—A slump in China and a $6 billion mountain of unsold products are among the challenges facing Adidas AG after a bruising 2022 in which it dumped its chief executive and ended a partnership with rapper Kanye West.
The German sportswear giant’s revenues increased 6% last year to 22.5 billion euros, equivalent to $23.7 billion, while its net profit fell 83% to €254 million. For the fourth quarter, Adidas slumped to a €482 million loss and the company slashed its dividend. The results out Wednesday largely confirmed preliminary figures from the company’s profits warning in February.
Adidas said that revenues would decline by a single-digit percentage amount in 2023 as it aims for a reset under Chief Executive Bjørn Gulden, who took charge at the start of this year.
“2023 will be a transition year to build the base for 2024 and 2025," said Mr. Gulden. Resolving the inventory overhang will be a top priority for this year, he said, with inventory levels having increased by half last year to just under €6 billion.
Additionally, “we need to put our focus back on our core: product, consumers, retail partners, and athletes," Mr. Gulden said.
Revenues grew in all regions last year except China, where sales were down 36% on the year. Addressing the company’s decline in a country that was once a key source of growth is a key challenge for Mr. Gulden, according to analysts.
Adidas announced further changes to its senior leadership team Wednesday, including the departure of two members of its executive board, as it seeks to reignite consumer engagement and kickstart sales.
Long-serving head of sales Roland Auschel is to leave; he will be succeeded by Arthur Hoeld, previously the European managing director. Brian Grevy, the head of global brands, is also stepping down, with Mr. Gulden assuming responsibility for branding, as well as product and marketing activities.
The moves are the latest in a series of high-profile changes at the company. Adidas terminated its lucrative Yeezy partnership with Mr. West, who now goes by Ye, last year in response to the star’s anti-semitic remarks.
The company has yet to decide what to do with its unsold Yeezy inventory, but has already factored in a €700 million write-off of its Yeezy sneakers into its results.
Former Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted left Adidas last year having failed to reverse a steep decline in the share price, resulting in Mr. Gulden’s hiring from cross-town rival Puma SE.
Write to Trefor Moss at Trefor.Moss@wsj.com