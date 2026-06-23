Aditya Birla Capital raises ₹4,000 crore from promoters, IFC via preferential share allotment

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) has completed a ₹4,000-crore equity fundraise by issuing more than 11.23 crore shares on a preferential basis to its promoter entities and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), thereby strengthening its capital base.
In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said its stakeholders' relationship committee approved the allotment of 11.23 fully paid-up equity shares at ₹356.02 per share, including a premium of ₹346.02 per share. The allotment was approved on Tuesday, following shareholder approval received earlier this month.
The largest portion of the issue was allotted to promoter Grasim Industries Ltd, which received 8.08 crore shares for an investment of about ₹2,880 crore. Another promoter-group entity, Suryaja Investments Pte Ltd, Singapore, was allotted 56,17,661 shares for nearly ₹200 crore. The global development finance institution, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), received 2.58 crore shares worth about ₹920 crore.
Following the allotment, Grasim’s shareholding in ABCL increased marginally to 52.30% from 52.27%, while Suryaja Investments acquired a 0.20% stake and IFC a 0.93% stake on a fully diluted basis.
The company’s paid-up equity capital has risen from 262.18 crore shares to 273.42 crore shares after the issue.
The fundraiser comes at a time when ABCL has reported strong growth across businesses. For FY26, the company reported a 14% rise in consolidated revenue to ₹53,871 crore, while consolidated profit after tax increased 21% to ₹3,797 crore. In the March quarter alone, profit after tax rose 30% year-on-year to ₹1,124 crore.
ABCL’s lending franchise crossed a major milestone during the year, with its overall lending portfolio expanding 32% year-on-year to ₹2.07 trillion as of 31 March 2026. Total assets under management across mutual funds, life insurance and health insurance businesses grew 16% to ₹5.91 trillion.
The company also highlighted strong momentum in its insurance businesses, with individual first-year life insurance premiums rising 15% to ₹4,725 crore and health insurance gross written premiums jumping 39% to ₹6,855 crore during FY26.
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
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