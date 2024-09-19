Companies
Aditya Birla Capital sees digital platforms driving growth
Summary
- The company has already launched two of these platforms. While Udyog Plus for small businesses was launched in 2023, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) ABCD platform was launched in April.
Mumbai: Aditya Birla Capital is banking on three digital platforms to drive growth, as it looks to stand out in a space marked by stiff competition.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more