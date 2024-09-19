Aditya Birla Capital sees digital platforms driving growth

There are over a million customers registered on Udyog Plus and ABCD saw 800,000 registrations, as per information presented to analysts on 1 August. Mint reported on 16 April how the group is banking on ABCD, built at a cost of ₹100 crore, to nearly double its customer base in three years and keep pace with the expected growth in India’s financial services industry. Aditya Birla Capital is looking to add 30 million customers to its current base of 35 million over three years on the back of the ABCD platform.