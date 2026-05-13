Aditya Birla Health bets on wellness incentives to improve claims ratios

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd wants to position itself as an influencer, using wellness incentives to boost customer engagement, cost efficiencies and claims ratios.
“Our thesis is very clear that we are building a long-term relationship with our consumers. If we can do anything to influence our consumers' health positively, it's good for them, it's good for us,” managing director and chief executive Mayank Bathwal told Mint.
While the insurer can’t play a medical role, which is the domain of the health fraternity, regulations do allow insurers to reward policyholders for “good health behaviour”.
“We will only play the role of an influencer and maybe an additional layer of support to the customer,” he said, adding that the insurer has been on this journey for the last 8-10 years.