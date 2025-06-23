Newly listed Aditya Birla Lifestyle aims to invest ₹300 crore every year
Summary
ABLBL has a retail presence of more than 3,250 stores, with 70% of the outlets run by franchisees under an asset-light model.
Mumbai/ Bengaluru: Newly listed Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brand Ltd is betting on its multi-brand portfolio to double its revenue and improve profitability threefold in the coming years, according to a senior executive.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story