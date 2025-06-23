ABLBL now plans to scale up to 4,500 stores by FY30 and expand average store sizes from 1,400 sq. ft. to 2,000 sq. ft., growing total retail area by 50%. It aims to exceed 1,000 stores each for its four flagship brands, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. Over 580 of its stores already serve small towns, and more than half its revenue comes from consumers under 35, according to a 23 June note by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.