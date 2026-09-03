Aditya Birla repeats Opus playbook with UltraVolt, eyes wires market leadership

Mumbai: After making a series of new business bets and large acquisitions over the past three years—from paints and renewable energy to the Indian Premier League and cement—the Aditya Birla Group is now entering the wires and cables segment with an ₹1,800-crore investment.

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Housed under the group’s cement unit UltraTech, the new business, named UltraVolt, aims to become one of India’s top two wires and cables players within five years, according to group chair Kumar Mangalam Birla. The company will take on industry leaders such as Polycab India, KEI Industries and Havells India.

For this business, Aditya Birla is using the playbook it first deployed in the paints market with Opus. The strategy involves entering the sector with a large investment, building significant capacity even before the product hits the market, leveraging the group’s distribution network and spending significant capital to onboard people that actually interact with customers—the painters and electricians.

UltraVolt will be the second-largest player in the wires segment by capacity at launch.

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The move comes after a series of new bets by the group, including its entry into paints with Birla Opus, jewellery retail through Indriya and B2B e-commerce through Birla Pivot, as well as investments and acquisitions in newer areas.

“The Aditya Birla Group, as you all know, has a long history of growing and scaling category leading businesses. But in recent years, successful new business creation has in itself become a core part of the group’s DNA,” Birla said at the launch, adding that the group makes strategic bets and backs them with the intent of winning the category.

Inhouse strengths Ultravolt will leverage the group’s existing strengths in metals and building materials, as well as its extensive dealer and distributor network of its cement arm. It will initially manufacture wires, cables and conduits, with plans to expand into specialty cables and electrical accessories. Hindalco, the metals arm of the group, is a leading aluminium and copper producer in India.

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Birla cited the example of the group's paints business, which has reached double-digit market share within just two years of operations and has disrupted the industry. In jewellery retail, Indriya has opened 90 stores across 54 cities in two years. Meanwhile, B2B e-commerce platform Birla Pivot has reached an annualized revenue run rate of ₹10,000 crore within three years of launch.

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The group is betting on three key trends in the Indian economy: rapid urbanization, the expansion of India’s power grid and renewable energy, and the growth of data centres. Urbanization is expected to add 100 million homes over the next decade, creating significant demand for building and electrical products.

The existing strengths in metals and construction will give it an edge in the wires and cables business, said Dilip Gaur, director at Ultravolt, said at the launch event.

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Gaur added that the group’s access to two key raw materials, copper and aluminium, which account for about 80% of a housing wire’s cost and determine its performance, will help it bring greater innovation to the segment.

The group also plans to leverage UltraTech Cement’s extensive construction ecosystem, with construction accounting for nearly 80% of wire consumption. Through UltraTech’s database of housing and infrastructure projects, the group expects to identify potential customers and projects four to six months ahead of competitors, Gaur said.

Strong execution India's wire and cables industry is currently valued at around ₹1 trillion and is expected to grow at 11–13% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through fiscal year 2030, supported by demand from power transmission and distribution, renewable energy, real estate, infrastructure and data centres, said Girija Shankar Ray, research analyst at Nirmal Bang.

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Organized players account for around 76% of the market, implying that UltraTech Cement is entering a large and fast-growing, but increasingly competitive, organized market, Ray added.

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UltraTech Cement’s wire and cables foray was approved in February 2025, with commissioning originally targeted for December 2026. The commencement of operations is, therefore, is three to four months ahead of schedule, indicating strong project execution, he said.

“Competitive intensity remains the key industry concern, as aggressive capacity additions by incumbent players, along with UltraTech Cement and other new entrants, could increase dealer incentives and advertising expenditure, while putting pressure on pricing and margins,” Ray said.

About the Authors Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means s...Read More ✕ Dipali Banka Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.



Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race. Nehal Chaliawala Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-...Read More ✕ Nehal Chaliawala Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.



His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.



Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.



He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.