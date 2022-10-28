Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 PAT rises 11% to 191 cr

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 PAT rises 11% to 191 cr

1 min read . 06:15 PM ISTLivemint
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Funds on Wednesday announced the launch of its Debt Index fund- Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty SDL Plus PSU Bond Sep 2026 60:40 Index Fund

The company's total revenue rose to 387.66 crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has reported an 11 per cent rise in profit after tax to 191.68 crore for the September 2022 quarter.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has reported an 11 per cent rise in profit after tax to 191.68 crore for the September 2022 quarter.

The company had posted a PAT of 173.07 crore in corresponding of the preceding fiscal, the fund house said in a regulatory filing.

The company had posted a PAT of 173.07 crore in corresponding of the preceding fiscal, the fund house said in a regulatory filing.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC total revenue rose by 4 per cent to 387.66 crore in the period under review from 372.2 crore a year ago.

The company's board of directors has approved the appointment of Vishakha Mulye as an additional director (non-executive).

The asset management firm serviced around 8.1 million investor folios and had total assets under management of over 2.94 lakh crore in the quarter ended September 30.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, co-owned and backed by Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada, got listed on the stock exchanges in October 2021.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Shares of the company closed 1.44 per cent up at 433.50 apiece on BSE. 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP