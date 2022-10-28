Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 PAT rises 11% to 191 cr

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 PAT rises 11% to ₹191 cr1 min read . 06:15 PM IST
The company's total revenue rose to ₹387.66 crore
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has reported an 11 per cent rise in profit after tax to ₹191.68 crore for the September 2022 quarter.
The company had posted a PAT of ₹173.07 crore in corresponding of the preceding fiscal, the fund house said in a regulatory filing.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC total revenue rose by 4 per cent to ₹387.66 crore in the period under review from ₹372.2 crore a year ago.
The company's board of directors has approved the appointment of Vishakha Mulye as an additional director (non-executive).
The asset management firm serviced around 8.1 million investor folios and had total assets under management of over ₹2.94 lakh crore in the quarter ended September 30.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, co-owned and backed by Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada, got listed on the stock exchanges in October 2021.
Shares of the company closed 1.44 per cent up at ₹433.50 apiece on BSE.