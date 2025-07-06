Aditya Mangla appointed CEO of food delivery business at Eternal

Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato) has appointed Aditya Mangla as the CEO of its food ordering and delivery business, the company informed stock exchanges on Sunday.

Advertisement

Mangla's appointment was approved by the company’s Board of Directors on 6 July, and is effective for a period of two years. He will also be designated as a Senior Management Personnel (SMP).

He takes over from Rakesh Ranjan, who has completed his two-year term in the role. Eternal confirmed that Ranjan will cease to be classified as an SMP from 6 July, though he remains associated with the company in another capacity.

Internal elevation Mangla is currently the head of product for the food ordering and delivery business at Eternal. He joined the company in March 2021 and has since held multiple roles, including head of supply and head of customer experience. Prior to joining Eternal, he worked in various product, marketing, and P&L leadership roles at startups and technology firms.

Advertisement

The company said the appointment aligns with its leadership transition plans and organizational structure in the food delivery vertical. The announcement follows earlier reports of Ranjan’s planned exit.

In Q4 FY25, Eternal reported a sharp 77% year-on-year drop in net profit to ₹39 crore, despite a 64% rise in revenue to ₹5,833 crore. Growth was led by strong performances in Blinkit (quick commerce) and Hyperpure (B2B supplies). On a sequential basis, profit declined 34% from ₹59 crore in Q3 FY25, while revenue rose nearly 8%. CEO Deepinder Goyal highlighted a strategic shift in expansion towards smaller cities, with an increasing share of new store launches happening outside the top eight metros.

Advertisement