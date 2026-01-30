Adnoc Gas, TotalEnergies, Gunvor in fray for BPCL's ₹35,000-crore LNG contract
India's refiners and gas supply firms have been actively scouting for long-term gas contracts worldover in a bid to achieve energy security amid an uncertain trade scenario and post Russian major Gazprom's contract renege with India's state-owned Gail in 2022.
PANAJI : At least 10 global energy majors—including Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc) Gas, France’s TotalEnergies and Geneva-headquartered trading firm Gunvor—have shown interest in state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd’s (BPCL) tender to buy about 4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over a 10-year period, two people in the know said. The development underscores India’s renewed push to lock in long-term gas supplies amid geopolitical volatility.