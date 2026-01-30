“BPCL is currently running an enquiry, where for the next 10 years we are wanting to source cargoes, four cargos (annually) in the first three years, and then eight cargos annually in the remaining seven years," said one of the two people cited above, requesting anonymity. “A total of 68 cargoes would be around 4 million tonnes over a period of 10 years... The company has received 10-plus offers from NOCs (national oil companies) as well as global traders."