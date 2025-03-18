Companies
Adobe diversifies beyond its cash cow to sell AI to businesses
Summary
- Adobe's ‘Agent Orchestrator’ will allow companies to access Adobe's family of foundational AI models, as well as third-party models such as OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 and Google’s Gemini 2.0.
Las Vegas, USA: Adobe Inc has become the latest company to join the bandwagon to offer artificial intelligence services with its agentic AI platform as the technology firm diversifies beyond its core offering.
