Ads on tap: Why Jaquar still values old-school marketing in the age of AI

For Jaquar and others in this business, the dealer network has been central to sales and marketing efforts. How has that relationship changed as marketing itself becomes heavily disrupted?

The authorized dealer network is very important to us. We are not retailing; we have experience centres that are only for educating customers about our offerings. We do not sell from there. Today, we have a 60% market share and don’t want to create unnecessary conflict between dealers and showrooms. So, we don’t give multiple dealers the same catchment area. Our efforts have paid off in the long run. The fourth generation of owners are taking charge in some of our Jaquar showrooms. The promoters have always felt that the dealer network is an extended family.