Nearly four years ago, Jaquar Group launched a series of ads about an entirely new business it had entered: lights. For a company synonymous with bathroom fittings, it was a difficult campaign to pull off. The ad campaign—a series of videos depicting people expecting bathroom fittings in unusual spaces only to be surprised by Jaquar lighting instead—went on to win several awards.
Ads on tap: Why Jaquar still values old-school marketing in the age of AI
SummaryWhile the bath fittings and lighting giant is leveraging AI for insights and footfall, it remains wary of ‘plastic’ generative visuals, choosing instead to double down on human-led branding and its legacy dealer network.
Nearly four years ago, Jaquar Group launched a series of ads about an entirely new business it had entered: lights. For a company synonymous with bathroom fittings, it was a difficult campaign to pull off. The ad campaign—a series of videos depicting people expecting bathroom fittings in unusual spaces only to be surprised by Jaquar lighting instead—went on to win several awards.
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