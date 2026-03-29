Global private equity firm Advent International is in early discussions to acquire a stake in one of India’s largest potato processors, Iscon Balaji Foods (IBF), two people familiar with the matter said.
Global PE firm Advent International eyes 25% stake in potato-maker Iscon Balaji
SummaryAdvent International is in early talks to buy a 25% stake in Iscon Balaji Foods at a ₹5,000 crore valuation, as investor appetite for India’s frozen potato and QSR supply chain strengthens.
Global private equity firm Advent International is in early discussions to acquire a stake in one of India’s largest potato processors, Iscon Balaji Foods (IBF), two people familiar with the matter said.
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