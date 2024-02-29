Advent merges Cohance and Suven
The merged entity will have three distinct business units – Pharma CDMO, Spec Chem CDMO, and API+, inclusive of formulations
Mumbai: Global private equity firm Advent International has merged two of its pharmaceutical portfolio firms, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd. and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, according to a joint announcement. The merged entity will have three distinct business units – Pharma CDMO, Spec Chem CDMO, and API+ (inclusive of formulations), the release said.