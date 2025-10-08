Advertisers push Big Tech to adopt standards for transparency in ad sales
Patrick Coffee , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 08 Oct 2025, 05:25 pm IST
Summary
A new proposal asks digital ad auctions to voluntarily disclose how they pick winners and set prices.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Some of the advertising industry’s largest players have joined forces to propose new standards for transparency in the digital auctions that increasingly dominate ad sales.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story