Confusion, website glitches mar first day of new ad rules
The advertising industry is in turmoil over new self-declaration rules, with concerns about bureaucracy and lack of monitoring mechanisms.
Ad agencies say it will be a struggle to upload hundreds of pages of documents daily under the new rules
Advertisers had warned that a self-declaration mechanism introduced after the Patanjali Ayurved case to prevent misleading ads would smother them in paperwork and other complications. Some of their fears came true on Tuesday, 18 June, the first day of the new process.