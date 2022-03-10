Aeroflot’s decades-long turnaround faces undoing

In the early 2000s, Aeroflot started to pivot from its Soviet-era image, aiming to remarket itself as a safe, reliable and premium airline. It replaced drab uniforms and drew up new menus designed by local and foreign chefs. They included international favorites such as mushroom risotto or filet of halibut and Russian classics including shchi, a cabbage soup. It parked old Soviet-era jets and invested in new Boeing and Airbus aircraft, painted in newly-designed liveries and kitted out with new, more comfortable seats.

