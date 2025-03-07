Companies
Afcons eyes Middle East construction boom, shifts strategy with local partnerships
Summary
- This comes at a time when larger rival Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) has seen its orderbook swell on the back of a surge in business from the oil-rich region
Mumbai: Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, which has so far limited its exposure to the Middle East due to unfavourable contract terms, is looking to increase its business there as the region witnesses a construction boom to diversify from oil money.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more